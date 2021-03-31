Alabama State falls short in midweek matchup against North Alabama

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | North Alabama scored a pair of runs in the second and one each in the third and fifth to pull away from Alabama State 4-1 at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex on Tuesday afternoon.

After a scoreless first, Alabama State (6-20, 2-4 SWAC) found themselves trailing early after a two run homer from UNA’s Emma Broadfoot in the second inning and added another in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

The Hornets responded in the bottom half of the inning, after Morgan Gaither doubled to center and was brought home on the next at bat off a double from Jaeda Gardner.

North Alabama extended their lead to 4-1 after another score in the top half of the fifth

Gardner led the Hornets with two hits and a RBI, while Gaither recorded a double and scored a run and Madison Myers recorded the remaining hit.

Skyler Sullivan (6-7) picked up the loss, working a complete game and allowing four runs off of ten hits while facing 30 batters on the afternoon.

Alabama State returns to action next week as they host a midweek doubleheader against Florida A&M at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex on Wednesday April 7.

