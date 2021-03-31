Bell Toll Ceremony to Mark Montgomery’s COVID-19 Deaths

by Alabama News Network Staff

St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold a bell toll ceremony Thursday to remember the lives lost in Montgomery to COVID-19.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone are scheduled to attend the ceremony on April 1 at 4 p.m.

The bells of St. John’s will toll 500 times to collectively mourn the more than 500 lives lost in Montgomery as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

You can watch the ceremony online at https://www.facebook.com/montgomeryalabama/live/ as well as https://www.facebook.com/mccalabama and https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsmontgomery.