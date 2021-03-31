City of Wetumpka Announces Weekly Thursday Night Community Market Event

by Alabama News Network Staff

In cooperation with the City of Wetumpka, Main Street Wetumpka will be hosting its first Community Market of the year this Thursday, April 1, downtown. This event will take place the first Thursday of each month through November from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Community Market will include as many as 45 vendors in the downtown area, including crafts, produce, food, arts, musical acts, and the Linger Longer for Kids hosted by the Kelly. Children will be able to take ordinary everyday items and make art, and the activity is free.

Each Community Market will be part of the weekly “Linger Longer,” with shops downtown staying open until 8:00 PM Thursday through Saturday. Restaurants will be open, so enjoy the evening and a great meal in beautiful downtown Wetumpka.

In conjunction with the first “Linger Longer” weekend, Art Walk will take place Friday, April 2, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM.

Over 30 artists, including many of our well-known local artists, and some from out of state, will exhibit their work. There will be live music and more as a part of Art Walk.

The HGTV Hometown series will begin in late April or early May, so this will be an excellent time for an early preview of all the changes that are taking place. Many other events are planned over the next several months that make for many enjoyable memories.

For more information, contact Pam Martin or Julie Ellifritz.

pam.marketshoppes@gmail.com

julie.marketshoppes@gmail.com