Eastdale Mall Prepares to Host Garden Bros Circus This Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eastdale Mall will be the sight of one of the largest Big Top Circus acts in the country hosting the GARDEN BROS NUCLEAR CIRCUS here Thursday through Sunday. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Big Top is on of the largest traveling big tops in the America Spanding six poles.

The show will have human thrills, with aerialist jugglers, human cannons, Cossack riders with the horses, Campbell rides, clowns and showgirls. A bit of everything that you would expect to see under a big top.

Eastdale Mall Organizers says it a family event for the region and that you can come out to and be a part of, to see a great show and have some fun.

The circus starts Thursday and Friday with shows starting at 4:30 and 7:30 and Saturday at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30.

To get tickets go to gardenbrotherscircus.com.

Kids under 13 get in free with a paying adult.

Circus organizers says to keep practicing safe distancing by wearing a mask but they do hand out mask at the door and have hand-washing stations.