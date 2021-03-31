Express Employment Professionals Host Drive-Thru Job Fair at Eastdale Mall

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, March 31, Express Employment Professional service hosted a drive-thru job fair in the front parking lot at Eastdale Mall from 10am till 5pm. They are working with about 200 companies in the Montgomery River Region, assisting them in locating and finding more associates to fill available job with partnering companies.

The drive-thru process was as sample as driving up in your vehicle with a valid ID, filling out the application for the company seeking employees.

Express Employment Professional set up the interview by calling you with the name of the company.

Express Employment service says a number of job seekers were hired on the spot at their drive-thru job fair.

The Montgomery Express Employment agency also services Tallassee, Selma and Hope Hull areas.

For more information about Express Professional employment services you may contact their office at 334-651-0772 or TEXT. Their main office is located at 4001 Carmichael Rd #310, Montgomery, AL 36106