Farmers Protect their Produce from Cold Snap Coming to Alabama

by Ja Nai Wright

When a cold snap hits, farmers take steps to prevent their crops from freezing and being ruined overnight. It is vital for fruits to have stable environments because they grow above ground and are directly exposed to the elements. For farmers, their produce is their source of income and if their crops get damaged then they have nothing to sell.

Scott Penton, of Penton Farms says that they cover the strawberries with frost blankets to keep the cold from freezing them. They also have wind machines they use to keep the frost off of the peach trees.

Despite the cold snap, Penton is pretty optimistic that his strawberries will be fine to be picked just in time for Easter Sunday.