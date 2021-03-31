Federal Aviation Administration Grants Alabama $11.2 Million for Statewide Airport Infrastructure Upgrades

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that 20 local airports throughout Alabama will benefit from more than $11.2 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment acquisition.

“The FAA grants awarded to local airports across Alabama will support key projects that aim to improve safety and security and boost aviation advancements,” said Senator Shelby. “Airport infrastructure serves a critical role in fostering economic development in cities and municipalities, and as a result of this funding, twenty of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and enhancements needed to continue serving communities and driving growth.”

These FAA grants are administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package that was signed into law in December.

A total of 21 grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $11,208,330 for the following airport projects:

Troy Municipal Airport-N Kenneth Campbell Field, Troy – $2,593,374 to rehabilitate a runway

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham – $1,872,270 to rehabilitate a taxiway

Dothan Regional Airport, Dothan– $919,170 to rehabilitate a taxiway

Florala Municipal Airport, Florala – $845,253 to construct an access road

Roanoke Municipal Enloe Airport, Roanoke – $600,000 to rehabilitate an apron, runway, and taxiway

Thomas C Russell Field Airport, Alexander City – $450,000 to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints

North Pickens Airport, Reform – $449,464 to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints

Carl Folsom Airport, Elba – $442,800 to rehabilitate a taxilane

Moton Field Municipal Airport, Tuskegee – $433,312 to rehabilitate an apron

Ashland/Lineville Airport, Ashland – $427,500 to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints

Courtland Airport, Courtland – $299,250 to improve airport drainage and erosion control

Guntersville Municipal Airport-Joe Starnes Field, Guntersville – $281,700 to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham – $261,168 to construct, extend, and improve the safety area

Walker County Airport-Bevill Field, Jasper – $233,902 to install weather reporting equipment

Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Muscle Shoals – $228,000 to construct, extend, and improve the safety area

Talladega Municipal Airport, Talladega – $213,786 to rehabilitate a taxiway

Abbeville Municipal Airport, Abbeville – $150,381 to extend a runway and update the airport master plan

Pryor Field Regional Airport, Decatur – $150,000 to update the airport master plan

St. Clair County Airport, Pell Citya – $150,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control

Auburn University Regional Airport, Auburn – $135,000 to construct, extend, and improve the safety area

Richard Arthur Field Airport, Fayette – $72,000 to reconstruct an apron