LifeSouth Holding Blood Drives Throughout Area April 5-11

by Alabama News Network Staff

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will hold a series of blood drives throughout the area from April 5 through April 11. During the “Spring In to Save Lives” event, blood donors will get a $10 e-gift card and a LifeSouth T-shirt.

Here are the locations by date:

April 5 – April 11

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc.

Montgomery Region

4139 Carmichael Road, Montgomery

Monday, April 5

Walmart of Millbrook from noon-5pm

Wetumpka Police Dept from 10am-4pm

Alabama State University in Montgomery from 11am-4pm

Walmart of S. College Auburn from noon-6pm

Target of Opelika from 10am-4pm

Donor Center from 9am-7pm

Tuesday, April 6

Walmart of Millbrook from 11am-4pm

Walmart of Clanton from 10am-4pm

Winn-Dixie of Alexander City form 10am-4pm

Kroger of N. Dean Road Auburn from 11am-6pm

Donor Center from 9am-7pm

Wednesday, April 7

Lighthouse Ministries of Central Alabama from 5pm-8pm

Chick Shack from 1:30pm-5pm

Walmart of Wetumpka from noon-5pm

Walmart of Ann Street from 3pm-5:30pm

Walmart of Opelika from 11:30am-4:30pm

Donor Center from 9am-5pm

Thursday, April 8

Winn Dixie of Clanton from 11am-4pm

Reinhardt Motors from 9am-1pm

The Shoppes at EastChase from 2pm-5:30pm

Glynn Smith Chevrolet/Buick/GMC of Opelika from 10am-4pm

Donor Center from 9am-7pm

Friday, April 9

Walmart of Prattville from noon-5pm

Walmart of Atlanta Hwy Montgomery from 11am-4pm

Verandas of Mitylene from 3pm-6pm

Old Navy of Opelika from 11am-4pm

Donor Center from 9am-5pm

Saturday, April 10

Walmart of Troy from 11am-5pm

Eastdale Mall from 11am-4pm

Launch of Prattville from 11am-4pm

Good Times Bowling of Auburn from noon-6pm

Donor Center from 9am-3pm

Sunday, April 11

Frazer UMC Montgomery from 8am-1pm

First Baptist Church of Eclectic from 11:30am-3:30pm

Dollar Tree of Greenville from 11am-4pm

Target of Opelika from 10am-3pm

Parkway Baptist Church of Auburn from 8am-1pm

Donor Center from noon-5pm