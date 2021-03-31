LifeSouth Holding Blood Drives Throughout Area April 5-11
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will hold a series of blood drives throughout the area from April 5 through April 11. During the “Spring In to Save Lives” event, blood donors will get a $10 e-gift card and a LifeSouth T-shirt.
Here are the locations by date:
April 5 – April 11
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc.
Montgomery Region
4139 Carmichael Road, Montgomery
Monday, April 5
Walmart of Millbrook from noon-5pm
Wetumpka Police Dept from 10am-4pm
Alabama State University in Montgomery from 11am-4pm
Walmart of S. College Auburn from noon-6pm
Target of Opelika from 10am-4pm
Donor Center from 9am-7pm
Tuesday, April 6
Walmart of Millbrook from 11am-4pm
Walmart of Clanton from 10am-4pm
Winn-Dixie of Alexander City form 10am-4pm
Kroger of N. Dean Road Auburn from 11am-6pm
Donor Center from 9am-7pm
Wednesday, April 7
Lighthouse Ministries of Central Alabama from 5pm-8pm
Chick Shack from 1:30pm-5pm
Walmart of Wetumpka from noon-5pm
Walmart of Ann Street from 3pm-5:30pm
Walmart of Opelika from 11:30am-4:30pm
Donor Center from 9am-5pm
Thursday, April 8
Winn Dixie of Clanton from 11am-4pm
Reinhardt Motors from 9am-1pm
The Shoppes at EastChase from 2pm-5:30pm
Glynn Smith Chevrolet/Buick/GMC of Opelika from 10am-4pm
Donor Center from 9am-7pm
Friday, April 9
Walmart of Prattville from noon-5pm
Walmart of Atlanta Hwy Montgomery from 11am-4pm
Verandas of Mitylene from 3pm-6pm
Old Navy of Opelika from 11am-4pm
Donor Center from 9am-5pm
Saturday, April 10
Walmart of Troy from 11am-5pm
Eastdale Mall from 11am-4pm
Launch of Prattville from 11am-4pm
Good Times Bowling of Auburn from noon-6pm
Donor Center from 9am-3pm
Sunday, April 11
Frazer UMC Montgomery from 8am-1pm
First Baptist Church of Eclectic from 11:30am-3:30pm
Dollar Tree of Greenville from 11am-4pm
Target of Opelika from 10am-3pm
Parkway Baptist Church of Auburn from 8am-1pm
Donor Center from noon-5pm