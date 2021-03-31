MPD Corrections Officer Arrested Again, Charged with Aggravated Assault

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has launched disciplinary proceedings against an off-duty corrections officer. Dekalb County, Georgia charged Caleb Provitt, 24, with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.

Montgomery police initiated the investigation after receiving notification from Dekalb County.

MPD immediately relieved Provitt of his duties and placed him on administrative leave.

Provitt, assigned to the Municipal Jail, joined MPD in 2019.