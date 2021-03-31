Rain Departs Then Turning Colder

by Shane Butler



Rain and storms depart the area this evening. Skies will gradually clear from west to east as a cold front sweeps through the state. Colder air will spill into the deep south behind the front. High pressure builds over the region and that will keep our weather quiet for several days. The only issue will come from much colder temperatures at night. The NWS has issued a freeze watch for our area. Temps are likely to fall into the lower 30s early Friday morning. Patchy frost is likely and that could impact your tender plants! The frost threat will continue for early Saturday morning as well. Over the weekend, we begin a gradual warming trend. Temps reach the upper 60s to lower 70s by Saturday afternoon. We’re thinking mid 70s for Easter Sunday. Sky conditions will be rather nice with sunshine and blue sky. The warming continues and we’re in the lower 80s early next week.