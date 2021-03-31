Strong Storms Today; Friday Morning Freeze Likely

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN/STORMS ON THE WAY: A strong cold front will move through Alabama today bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms into the state. As of right now, the SPC has much of the state in the standard “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for today as some thunderstorms will be capable of producing small hail, strong winds, and a brief, isolated tornado or two.

The line of storms is moving through Northwest Alabama this morning, pushing through the Birmingham late morning, towards the Montgomery area by midday, and out of Southeast Alabama by late afternoon. Everyone needs to be weather aware tomorrow as it only takes one storm to make this a very bad day for the state. Of course, make sure you have a way of receiving warnings if they are needed. Once the front passes your locations, temperatures will take a tumble and many locations will fall into the 50s by later this evening.

LATE SEASON COLD SNAP: Overnight, the rain ends as the colder, drier air mass settles into the state for a couple of days. Look for lows tomorrow morning around 40°. Tomorrow will be a sunny, blustery, and colder day with highs struggling to reach the upper 50s and add in a gusty northwest wind, it will be feeling colder.

FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE: The winds go light and with a clear sky Friday morning, temperatures will have no problem falling into the 30s areawide, a freeze is likely for many locations across Central Alabama as we project lows in the 30-35 degree range.

If you have caught spring fever and set sensitive vegetation out, you’ll have to take precautions to protect it. Friday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: The weather looks great for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and a warming trend both days. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s, followed by mid 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. For those sunrise services Sunday morning, be sure to bundle up as temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

FIRST FULL WEEK OF APRIL: The weather looks quiet at least for the first half of the week with a warming trend; we reach the low 80s by Tuesday. Showers and storms will most likely return by Thursday or Friday. Too early to know if severe storms will be an issues, but tis the season.

Enjoy this whimsical weather of weather!!!

Ryan