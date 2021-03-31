Talladega Superspeedway Lets You Drive Your Car on the Track to Raise Money for Tornado Victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

Talladega Superspeedway is revving up efforts to provide relief to Alabama tornado victims. Friday, April 2, you will have the chance to climb behind the wheel of your own vehicle, buckle up and tackle NASCAR’s biggest track while helping victims of disasters like last week’s tornadoes.

With a $50 donation per vehicle, you can drive around the track for two laps with proceeds going to American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief through ‘Dega Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

The event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT. Pre-registration can be found at https://www.nascarfoundation. org/talladegagives and is recommended to guarantee a spot. The drives can also be purchased the day of the event.

“In a time like this it’s so important for all the members of the community to come together and support our neighbors,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a statement. “We feel so much compassion for everyone who was affected by last week’s storms, including those near the superspeedway in Ohatchee.”

Ohatchee is in Calhoun County, near Anniston. Last week, five people were killed in the county.

Friday’s event provides fans the opportunity to take their street legal vehicle around the 33-degree-banks at highway speed behind a Talladega Safety/Pace truck. No vehicles will be will be allowed on the top lane and no passing will be allowed.

Participants behind the wheel must have a valid driver’s license, and all vehicles must have a valid license plate. Each vehicle must be equipped with enough seatbelts for all passengers. No motorcycles, RV’s or tractor trailers will be allowed on the track.