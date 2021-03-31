Troy Man Flees Scene During Felony Arrest Attempt, Police Issue BOLO
The Troy Police Department is searching for Jamarius Kevante McIntyre, 24, of Troy.
On Wednesday, March 31, Troy police attempted to arrest McIntyre on a Felony warrant for failure to appear. His charge is Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He also has five outstanding misdemeanor warrants in Troy.
While attempting the arrest, McIntyre fled the scene. Police last saw him in a wooded area between Enzor Road and Oak Park Drive.
If you see McIntyre or know of his location, call the Troy Police Department at (334)566-0500 or (334)566-5555.