Andalusia Police Searching For Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

78-year-old Billy J. Jordan left his home Wednesday night and has not been seen since.

Police say he was driving a grey 2006 Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call Andalusia police at (334) 222-11-55.