ASU Soccer: Alabama State looks to finish undefeated in conference play as they host Alabama A&M in regular season finale

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State will look to finish the 2021 spring season undefeated in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play as they close out the regular season with a home matchup this weekend.

Alabama State (5-2-1, 5-0-1 SWAC) is coming off two 1-0 road victories last weekend over Prairie View A&M on March 26 and Texas Southern on March 28. The Hornets will face rival Alabama A&M Friday night at the ASU Soccer Complex with kickoff scheduled for 6 pm.

Teaggan Ilela leads Alabama State with nine points in eight matches, with two goals and five assists on the season, followed by McKenna Wiscombe who has eight points on the year, including a team-high four goals. McKenna Lupori is responsible for seven points this year, accounting for three goals and one assist so far.

Defender Mary Martin Mooneyham was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after helping secure consecutive shutouts and also scoring the game-winning goal over Prairie View A&M last Friday, while goalie Madison Roop has started seven of eight games in the net for the Lady Hornets, recording 33 saves and helping Alabama State to a 5-1-1 record with her in goal.

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs into the facility to assist with socially distant seating, and concessions will remain cashless. Alabama State University, and its athletic venues, are mask mandatory.

