ASU Track – Meet Preview: Alabama State set to compete in UAB Spring Invitational Meet over the weekend

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State travels back to Birmingham this weekend as they are set to compete in the UAB Spring Invitational, hosted at the UAB Track and Field Complex.

The meet features schools from a variety of levels and conferences including Arkansas State, Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Emory, Hope College, Lipscomb, Point University and Tulane among other teams competing.

Several in-state schools will also be in the meet including Alabama A&M, Auburn-Montgomery, Birmingham Southern, Jacksonville State, Montevallo, Samford, South Alabama, Tuskegee, UAB and West Alabama.

The meet begins at 2 pm on Friday, April 2 with the field events, including the triple jump, javelin throw, pole vault and shotput and will conclude that afternoon with the 300-meter steeplechase. It will resume on Saturday with the women’s hammer throw and the 5000-meters at 9 am and conclude with the 4×400-meter relay at 4 pm.

