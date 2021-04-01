Colorado Considering Ban on Native American Sports Mascots

by Alabama News Network Staff

Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal to ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges.

The state Senate Education Committee is scheduled to discuss a measure Thursday that would impose a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that continue to use an American Indian-themed mascot after June 1, 2022.

A database by the National Congress of American Indians says more than 1,900 schools across the U.S. have Native American-themed mascots.

Democratic Sen. Jessie Danielson says nearly two dozen schools in Colorado have mascots like the “Warriors,” “Reds” and “Savages.”

