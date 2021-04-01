Cool And Breezy Thursday, Near-Freezing Thursday Night

by Ben Lang

It’s the first day of April and it feels as though the weather is fooling us. Thursday could be mistaken for a winter day, with high temperatures likely failing to reach 60° this afternoon. Meanwhile, there’s a wind advisory in effect through this evening. Afternoon wind speeds remain sustained at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph. A freeze warning goes into effect at 1AM Thursday night and continues through 9AM Friday morning. Low temperatures range between the low and mid 30s.

Friday won’t be as windy, but winds remain northerly at around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures trend a touch warmer during the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 60s for many. Friday night looks cold, with lows in mid 30s. A gradual warming trend commences Easter weekend. Some clouds pass through the sky Saturday afternoon, but we’ll see plenty of sun nonetheless with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low and mid 40s. Easter Sunday features a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday night lows only fall to around 50°.

Next week features temperatures more akin to April. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 70s Monday, to around 80° Tuesday, and into the low 80s Wednesday. Monday features a mostly sunny sky, while clouds may increase somewhat Tuesday and Wednesday. There isn’t a significant chance for rain in the forecast through Wednesday of next week. However, models hint that there’s a decent chance for rain next Thursday. Time will tell, but for now, it’s an eternity away.