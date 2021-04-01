Fans Return for Opening of Major League Baseball

by Alabama News Network Staff

Even in the freezing cold, it was hard to dim the joy for fans across Major League Baseball. Several stadiums welcomed back fans for opening day on Thursday, including Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium and snowy Comerica Park in Detroit.

The Atlanta Braves opened the season on the road at Philadelphia, with limited attendance.

Baseball was played without fans during the 2020 regular season. Now teams are bringing back crowds, mostly in limited capacities.

There were still some reminders of the struggle of playing during a pandemic. The New York Mets-Washington Nationals game was postponed on Thursday because of coronavirus concerns after a Nationals player tested positive for COVID-19.

