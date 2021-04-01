Freeze Warning Overnight

by Shane Butler

A late season cold snap is holding on through early Saturday. A freeze warning covers our area as temps are expected to drop into the lower 30s early Friday morning. This will lead to patchy frost, so be sure to take care of those tender plants! There’s more sunshine ahead for Friday but temps still struggle to climb through the 60s. High pressure overhead will maintain a mostly clear sky throughout the weekend. Saturday starts out cold and we’re expecting areas of frost early Saturday morning. The rest of the day is looking a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 by late afternoon. Our nice weather pattern continues into Easter Sunday. Abundant sunshine will help get temps into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon. Sunny and dry days remain in place through early next week. We’re thinking lower 80s by Tuesday. Moisture begins to creep back into the area by Wednesday and that’s when we’ll introduce a slight chance for showers. The better chance for showers/storms will come late week.