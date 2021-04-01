HGTV Hometown Takeover of Wetumpka to Air in May

by Ja Nai Wright

The Television series ‘Hometown Takeover’ is a show that features a town that Ben and Erin Napier choose to renovate. Wetumpka was chosen out of 2,600 towns to be features on the series.

Two years after the devastating EF-2 tornado hit the downtown area, the community came together to turn that destruction into an opportunity to grow.

The first episode will run on HGTV on May 2nd.

Wetumpka residents gathered on main street to have their first Community Market since the renovations.