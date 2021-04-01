MPD Investigates 2 Separate Wednesday Night Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say they are investigating 2 separate Wednesday night shootings that occurred around the same time, 8:00 p.m.

The first shooting in question took place on the 200 block of Tallapoosa St. When police arrived at the scene the night of March 31. An adult male was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. A similar scenario occurred on the 800 block of George B Edmondson Drive. Police arrived at the scene where they located another adult male sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to local hospitals for treatment. No additional information has been released on these separate shootings. The story will be updated once more information is recieved.