New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka will soon get a new seafood restaurant. Wharf Casual Seafood has purchased the Shoney’s restaurant property on U.S. Highway 231 and will begin converting it into its latest location.

Wharf Casual Seafood has worked with Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis and the Wetumpka City Council over the last two years to bring this together, according to a company statement.

The Wetumpka location will be Wharf Casual Seafood’s eighth restaurant, with existing locations in Montgomery and Dothan, Marianna and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as Valdosta, Georgia.

Noah Griggs and Stephen Duggar, owners of Wharf Casual Seafood, said, “We are so excited to bring the coast to Wetumpka.” Noah, having grown up just down the road in Tallassee, said, “It’s an honor to serve such a great community.”

Wharf Casual Seafood offers seafood baskets and platters, salads, burgers and tacos. The Wetumpka location is scheduled to open in the fall.