Scale Back Alabama to Start Monday, April 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state’s largest wellness program, Scale Back Alabama, will start Monday, April 5. This year’s program is entirely new and allows participants to scale back in their own way.

Registration is open to all who live or work in Alabama and closes on Sunday, April 4, at 11:59 p.m.

This year, Scale Back Alabama will be entirely virtual with all-new content including recipes, fitness videos, a podcast, blog posts and more.

Participants will register online and choose one to three goals on which to focus throughout the 10-week program. Each week, participants will receive a challenge and a health tip to keep them motivated.

Weight loss is now optional, and participants will select their own wellness goals.

It is easy to register as an individual. Two-person teams are no longer required. Visit http://scalebackalabama.com/ register/

Public weigh-in sites are no longer available. Some workplaces or organizations may host private sites if they can do so safely. Weigh-ins and outs are no longer required to participate in the program.

All prizes will be on an individual basis; there will be no team prizes. All prizes will be in the form of an Amazon e-gift card.

Scale Back Alabama began in 2007. The cumulative number of pounds lost statewide is 1.4 million, with the cumulative number of participants statewide at 335,752.

Scale Back Alabama is a public awareness program hosted by the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama Department of Public Health, with support from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.