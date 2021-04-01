Two Juveniles Arrested After Gun Is Fired Inside Selma High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two juveniles have been arrested and facing multiple charges after a gun went off Thursday inside a West Alabama high school.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson it happened around 1:00PM at Selma High School.

The incident stemmed from a fight inside where two students jumped another. During the incident, a student pulled out a gun firing one shot.

Jackson said the students fled the scene, but the 15 year old and 17 year old suspects were later arrested at an apartment complex.

Jackson said there were no critical injuries in the incident.

The two juvenile suspects are expected to appear in court Friday morning in front of Dallas County District Judge Bob Armstrong.