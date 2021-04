Wednesday Night Fire Leaves Montgomery Home Destroyed

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery home is left a total loss after a Wednesday night fire. At 8:22 p.m. on March 31. Montgomery Fire and Rescue Units responded to the 2100 block of Rosemont Dr. When the units arrived smoke and flames were coming from the attic. Units were able to extinguish the fire which was proclaimed a second alarm fire due to the large volume of the fire and size of the home. There were no civilian or fire injuries reported.