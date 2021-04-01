Wetumpka First Community Market

by Ja Nai Wright

Downtown Wetumpka hosted a Community Market, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event kicks off the first “Linger Longer” weekend. The weekend also includes an Art Walk that will take place Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. More than 30 artists, including many well-known local artists, and some from out of state, will showcase their work.

The Community Market will take place the first Thursday of each month until November. Organizers say the event featured up to 45 vendors in the downtown area. Vendors sold a variety of things including crafts, produce, food, arts and even featured musical acts.

This event was a way for local entrepreneurs and artists to showcase their work to the community.