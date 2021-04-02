Alabama Tax Preparer Indicted in Tax Fraud Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The owner and operator of a tax preparation service in Alabama has been indicted in a federal fraud case. Federal authorities say a grand jury handed up a 37-count indictment against 33-year-old Ametra Q. Wooden, who owned and operated A Plus Tax Experts & Financial Services, with locations in Birmingham and Jasper. It was not immediately known if Wooden has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Wooden is charged with 35 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns and two counts of willfully failing to file personal income tax returns.

