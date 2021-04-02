Alabama Shakespeare Festival Music Series Starts April 3

by Alabama News Network Staff

Some April Foolery has taken oven at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Fairy doors have been spotted throughout the ASF Garden.

As part of the Spring Music Series, the garden a new installation. “Fair Doors” will open Saturday, April 3 and run through May 1.

Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm-4pm visitors to the ASF Garden will be treated to Live Music and Frios Fruit Pops while they help to discover all of the Fairy Doors that have magically appeared.