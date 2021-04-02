Alabama Shakespeare Festival Music Series Starts April 3
Some April Foolery has taken oven at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Fairy doors have been spotted throughout the ASF Garden.
As part of the Spring Music Series, the garden a new installation. “Fair Doors” will open Saturday, April 3 and run through May 1.
Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm-4pm visitors to the ASF Garden will be treated to Live Music and Frios Fruit Pops while they help to discover all of the Fairy Doors that have magically appeared.