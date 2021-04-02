Alabama to Begin Vaccinating Prison Inmates

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama prison system says it will begin vaccinating inmates for COVID-19 after previously only making vaccines available to prison officers and staff. The Alabama Department of Corrections announced that on April 12 it will begin vaccinating inmates who want to receive the vaccine. The prison system on Thursday estimated that it will initially have 6,000 – 7,000 doses available to begin inoculating inmates. The prison system said it will begin with those facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable inmates. Alabama ranks sixth in the country for inmate deaths from COVID-19 per 10,000 prisoners.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved