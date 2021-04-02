APRIL ’21: Autauga Interfaith Care Center

by Janae Smith

We assist impoverished residents of Autauga County facing temporary difficulties. There are two types of families AICC serves. One type is the family who relies on their own resources to support themselves. The aid we provide must be meaningful, and be expected to resolve the urgent setback. The other t ype of family AICC helps has very few support resources and finds itself in dire need on a consistent basis. The aid provided is expected to meet a critical, basic necessity.