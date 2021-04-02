ASU Tennis: Alabama State eases past Alcorn State in conference action Monday

by Janae Smith

VICKSBURG, Miss. | Alabama State picked up a 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory over Alcorn State Monday night to remain undefeated in conference play.

Alabama State (7-4, 5-0 SWAC) rebounding after falling behind following doubles’ play where they lost at number one and number two doubles to go down 1-0 overall. The Hornets were able to pick up a win in doubles at number three behind the team of Chris Andre and Juan Rodriguez picking up a 6-2 victory.

The Hornets were able to pull away in singles play with four wins including the clincher by Rodriguez at number four singles where he picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory. Alabama State also picked up wins at number three (Assil Boussayri), five (Kristofer Johnson), and six (Alejo Calvis) for the overall win.

Alabama State returns to action Sunday afternoon against Southern Miss at the Olean Black Underwood Tennis Center. No fans are allowed inside the venue due to COVID-19 protocols and socially distant seating, and Alabama State University is a mask-mandatory campus including all of its athletic venues.

