ASU WBB: Emmanuel named First Team BOXTOROW All-American, Ward named Second Team All-American

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | BOXTOROW announced its All-American teams for the 2020-21 Division I women’s basketball season, with a pair of Alabama State student-athletes earning honors.

Junior guard Ayana Emmanuel, who scored her 1,000th career point during the season, earned First Team honors after being selected First Team All-SWAC prior to the conclusion of the season. The junior led Alabama State in scoring at 16.4 points per game, while shooting 44.2 (107-for-242) percent from the floor and 38.1 (32-for-84) percent from beyond the arc. She also shot 75.2 (82-for-109) percent from the free throw line and averaged 4.2 rebounds per game while dishing out 55 total assists.

Emmanuel scored in double figures in 19 of the 20 games played by the Lady Hornets this season, including a career-high 32 points against Texas Southern in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) basketball tournament.

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore forward Shmya Ward was named Second Team All-American after being a First Team All-SWAC selection following her sophomore season in which she sat out due to injury. Ward was second on the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game and also averaged 10.1 rebounds per game for the Lady Hornets. She finished the season shooting 52.8 (124-for-235) percent from the floor and 67.2 (78-for-116) percent from the free throw line. She also blocked 28 shots and recorded 18 steals.

Ward scored in double figures in 18 of the 20 games this season for Alabama State including a career-high 28 points against Texas Southern in the SWAC Tournament contest in Birmingham. The redshirt sophomore also recorded 12 double-doubles on the season and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds against Alcorn State.

Alabama State finished the season at 16-4 overall playing a conference-only schedule and returns everyone with the exception of two seniors – Courtney Lee and Aaliyah Nelson – for the 2021-22 season.

