AUM Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Community Members to Schedule Appointment

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University at Montgomery is making Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available to eligible community members. Community members meeting the eligibility requirements outlined by the Alabama Department of Public Health can receive the vaccine.

Those looking to receive the vaccine at AUM must register online for an appointment. The dates for appointments will be Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9 at the AUM Wellness Center. The appointment times are from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Eligible community members can schedule their vaccine appointments at: https://www.aum.edu/vaccine. The link will remain active until all appointment slots are full.

The cost of the vaccine is FREE and no health insurance is required.

Individuals receiving vaccines at AUM will receive a follow-up appointment exactly 21 days after their initial appointment, a requirement for taking the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Before departing the Wellness Center, individuals receiving an initial vaccination will have a time confirmed for a follow-up vaccination on April 29 or 30.