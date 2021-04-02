Churches Welcome Congregations Back in Person for Easter Sunday Services

by Ja Nai Wright

It has been two years since the last time churches gathered in celebration for Easter Sunday. This year many churches are opening their doors and welcoming their friends and family to worship together once again.

Some churches will be having sunrise services, other churches have added additional services throughout the morning to ensure that everyone who wants to celebrate can do so safely and with their church families. There are some churches who will maintain their schedules and have virtual services for those who may not be ready to come back just yet.

The churches main priority is to establish an environment that follows COVID safety regulations. They have implemented things like social distance seating, mandatory masks, temperature checks and even social distance parking if capable.