Freeze Warning Friday Night; Warmer Easter Weekend

by Ben Lang

Good Friday was another cool April day across central and south Alabama. As expected, morning lows bottomed out in the 30s, and temperatures only recovered into the low and mid 60s during the afternoon. However, it wasn’t as windy, and the sky was filled with nothing but sunshine throughout the day. Friday night turns cold again, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Another freeze warning goes into effect after midnight and continues through Saturday morning. Cold sensitive plants and pets should be brought inside. With lighter winds overnight, frost could be rather widespread near sunrise Saturday morning.

Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. It won’t be completely sunny, with a partly cloudy sky for much of the day. However, the clouds won’t produce any rain. Saturday night turns cold once more with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. However, most locations remain well above freezing. Easter Sunday looks fantastic weather-wise, with a sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday night lows fall into the 40s.

Temperatures continue an upward trend next week, with highs in the upper 70s Monday and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Through that time, our forecast remains mainly dry. Monday features a mostly sunny sky, while the sky looks partly cloudy for Tuesday and Wednesday. A few spotty showers appear possible Wednesday. However, greater rain chances hold off until the end of next week.