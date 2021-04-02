Gov. Ivey Announces All People Age 16 and Up Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that starting Monday, April 5, all Alabamians ages 16+ will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. She made the announcement while attending the Alabama National Guard’s free vaccination clinic in her hometown of Camden.

Ivey says the state is on the path forward in recovering from the pandemic. She says she believes the vaccine is the ticket to returning to a normal life.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

With this expansion, there will be close to 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama. Currently, the state receives approximately 115,000 first doses each week.

As of April 1, 1,724,463 doses have been administered.

Gov. Ivey was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre and Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon.

Dr. McIntyre says the state will be working with people in younger age groups who believe they can’t get COVID-19 to encourage them to get vaccinated. She says that people should not shop around for a particular vaccine, they should get whatever is available quickly.

Dr. Harris spoke about the issue involving some doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Johnson & Johnson said that 15 million doses made by a subcontractor can’t be used because they didn’t meet quality control standards. Dr. Harris says that problem doesn’t affect the J&J doses in Alabama nor the doses we are expecting to receive.

Alabama’s statewide face mask mandate expires on Friday, April 9. State officials repeated their message that even though the mandate will be ending, all Alabamians should continue wearing masks, washing their hands, maintaining social distancing and avoiding large groups of people.