Man Rams Barricade at U.S. Capitol; Man and Police Officer Killed

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man rammed a car into two U.S. Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington today before being shot to death by authorities when he climbed out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife.

The police chief says one Capitol Police officer was killed when the car rammed into law enforcement, while a second officer was injured. He says there is no longer an ongoing threat at the Capitol, and that the car attack on officers is not believed to be related to terrorism.

The crash comes as Congress is on recess and as the Washington region remains on edge months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

