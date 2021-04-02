Montgomery Police Chief Speaks Out As Violent Crimes Rise

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says that overall, crime is down in Montgomery, but violent crime has risen.

Finley says the shootings and violent assaults happening in Montgomery are largely the result of domestic disputes and in many cases the suspect and victim know one another.

To date MPD has solved 14 of the cities 19 murders.

That puts the departments closure rate at 74%, and Finley says police are on the heels of making arrest in the remaining 5 cases.

“All of our investigative folks are really out there, kicking the pavement and really making those differences, putting folks in jail,” said Finley.

MPD has recently formed new units that focus on assault and homicide.

On the federal level, ATF and U.S. Marshalls are now responding to homicide calls in Montgomery.