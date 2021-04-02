Montgomery Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian Struck by Semi on Mobile Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

On March 24, around 8 pm, MPD and Fire Medics located a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Authorities located the adult male in the 6400 block of Mobile Highway. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

William Young, 60, of Valley is the victim in the fatal accident.

The vehicle, a 2020 Volvo Semi Tractor Trailer was occupied once. The driver sustained no injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.