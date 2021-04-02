Non-Stop Flights to Washington, DC Are Coming Back to Montgomery Regional Airport

by Alabama News Network Staff

Non-stop flight service to and from Washington, DC is returning to Montgomery Regional Airport. The airport has announced that starting Sunday, American Airlines will resume non-stop flights from Montgomery to Reagan National Airport.

The service began in January 2020 but was suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when air travel drastically dropped across the nation. Since that time, air traffic has rebounded at MGM as business and leisure travel increase, according to the airport.

“The convenience of a day trip makes the MGM-to-DCA flight schedule a customer favorite. Passengers can leave early morning and return to Montgomery in time to put the kids to bed,” said Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., Executive Airport Director.

“Our customers have consistently inquired about the return of the non-stop flight to Washington, D.C., and we are so pleased that American Airlines has restored this service.”

American Airlines will continue to offer three daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).