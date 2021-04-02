Pike Road Schools Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Staff, Family of Staff on April 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Schools has been able to work out a partnership with the Center For Pain (Dr. Herrick) who happens to have extra COVID-19 vaccines. They will be providing shots to PRS staff and adult family members of PRS staff who are interested this Monday, April 5 at 3:45 at the Pike Road Elementary School campus located at 500 Avenue of Learning. This will be a drive-through clinic. T

he shot will be administered while participants are in their cars. After receiving the shot they will park for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse reactions.

This will be the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine.