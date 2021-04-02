Selma High School Returning to Virtual Learning Following Shooting Inside School

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, April 1 two Selma High School students were arrested after a gun went off inside the school building. The incident stemmed from a fight inside where two students jumped another. During the incident, a student pulled out a gun firing one shot.

On Friday, April 2, City of Selma School Superintendent Avis Williams released a statement regarding the shooting. The statement is as follows:

“Safety is the top concern at Selma High School and all of learning spaces. I want to thank Principal Pritchett for his courageous leadership on Thursday as a student shot a gun in the lunchroom of our high school. No one was injured and the suspects were apprehended shortly thereafter. We are working collaboratively with the Selma Police Department and the mayor’s office to ensure that we address safety within our schools and the community.”

On Monday, April 5, Selma High School will return to virtual learning giving administration opportunity to access the situation.

The following will take place:

A joint meeting will be held Monday morning with Selma City Schools, the SPD, mayor’s, Judge Nunn, Judge Armstrong and other city and county leaders.

Counseling will be made available beginning Monday morning for any staff or scholars who need support

Professional development is being planned for school district leaders for threat assessment, youth mental health, self-care and wellness.

A safety audit will be scheduled to determine safety upgrades and improvements needed for each school and office in the district.

Work closely and meet with parents and families of Selma High School to address their safety concerns and provide resources.

Other considerations include setting up an anonymous hotline, gang prevention and intervention, hiring a social worker and a review and update of our crisis management plan.

More details will be shared as we work together with our community to ensure the health and safety of all stakeholders.