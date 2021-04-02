Sunny Friday; Another Freeze Warning Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with a freeze warning and 30s area wide, but under a sky full of sunshine today, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s. Still unseasonably cool by about ten degrees. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower and mid 30s, so more frost/freeze issues are possible for our Saturday morning, and for that reason, another Freeze Warning has been issued for much of Central and South Alabama.

EASTER WEEKEND: The weather looks great for the weekend sunny conditions both days and the beginnings of a warming trend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s, followed by low and mid 70s Sunday. For those sunrise services Sunday morning, be sure to bundle up as temperatures will be in the low 40s. Sunrise time is at 6:29 AM CDT Sunday morning

FIRST FULL WEEK OF APRIL: The weather looks to remain quiet and dry through Wednesday with a warming trend; we reach the low 80s by Tuesday. Showers or storms look to return with a cold front on Thursday or Friday, but it doesn’t look like a severe storms will be an issue, but of course this is too far out, and could certainly change.

Be blessed and highly favored!!!

Ryan