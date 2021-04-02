Tuskegee Police Working to Identify Human Remains

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday evening , human remains were found at Alabama Ave. and Avenue B in Tuskegee.

Now police are searching for clues to determine what happened.

Police did not release the identity or gender of the victim.

The body has been sent to forensics for testing.

Tuskegee PD, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the case.

Tuskegee Chief of Police Loyd Jenkins says residents can expect to see officers searching for clues around the neighborhood.

“They will see detectives and officers canvassing the neighborhood, they may be knocking on your door,” said Jenkins.

Meanwhile, this otherwise quiet community is in shock, on Friday Alabama News Network spoke with one resident, who lives less than 100 feet from where the remains were found.

“It was very shocking to know that there was a body this close in proximity to my house, or even in the neighborhood,” said Kenneth Miller.

Police are urging the public to report any suspicious activity by calling Crimestoppers at 215-stop or Tuskegee PD at 334-727-0200.