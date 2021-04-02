Zoo Weekends Starts at Montgomery Zoo on April 3

by Alabama News Network Staff

Saturday, April 3rd marks the first Saturday of Zoo Weekends at the Montgomery Zoo. What used to be just one weekend in the past is now all month long.

Along with the usual games and inflatables, guests can now expect food trucks and live performances with local artists as headliners. All while having a fun time with all the animals that are at the zoo.

Melanie Golson with the Montgomery zoo says it is expected to be a large turnout.

Guest will be limited to 4,000 people per Saturday and tickets are available at the zoo’s website montgomeryzoo.com.