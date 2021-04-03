Frost Advisory Saturday Night, But An Eggcellent Easter

by Ben Lang

Saturday was another nice spring day across central and south Alabama. However, temperatures were still a bit below normal. That was especially true Saturday morning, when lows fell into the 30s, near or below freezing for a few locations. There was certainly some frost around near sunrise, but it quickly went away as temperatures rose after sunrise. Afternoon highs were in the mid to upper 60s, with some cloudiness in the sky at times. The remaining clouds go away this evening/overnight, with a clear sky in the forecast.

Temperatures turn cold again overnight, however. Lows likely remain above freezing in our area, but they could be cold enough to support some frost very early Easter morning. A frost advisory goes into effect at 1AM Sunday and continues through 8AM Sunday morning. It’s a good idea to bring cold-sensitive plants and pets inside one more time tonight.

Easter Sunday looks like an eggcellent day for our area. We’ll shake of a cool morning to enjoy a warm and sunny afternoon. High temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s. Sunday night lows only fall into the mid or upper 40s.

Temperatures continue to trend warmer early next week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday, and around 80° Tuesday. Monday features a mostly sunny sky, while Tuesday looks partly cloudy, but still dry. Isolated showers appear possible Wednesday, while afternoon highs reach the low 80s.

Rain chances increase late next week. It appears a weakening storm system across the plains and upper mid-west sends showers and storms our way Thursday. Expect clouds, showers, and perhaps some storms to linger into Friday. Some rain may be around next weekend also, though confidence in the forecast that far out is low at this time.

Looks like we’ll still experience spring-like temperatures despite the chance for rain. Expect highs on either side of 80° Thursday and Friday. Temperatures likely reach the 70s (at least) next Saturday and Sunday while lows fall into the mid 50s.