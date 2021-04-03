Montgomery Police Charge On-Duty Police Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has announced it has charged an on-duty police officer.

MPD says 36-year-old police officer Nathaniel Miles has been charged with using his official position for personal gain. Disciplinary proceedings have been started, according to the department.

This action comes after an internal investigation.

MPD says Miles has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave. Miles joined the department in 2019 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.