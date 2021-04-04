Montgomery Police Investigating Man’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of 30-year-old Jamarcus Jordan of Montgomery.

Police say at about 6:22 p.m. Saturday, they and fire medics responded to Troy Highway near Eastern Boulevard on a shooting call. That’s where they found Jordan with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.