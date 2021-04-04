Plenty Of Sun While Temperatures Trend Warmer Early This Week

by Ben Lang

The weather was exquisite Easter Sunday across central and south Alabama. It was a chilly morning, with lows in the 30s to low 40s. However, the sunshine was abundant today, and temperatures warmed into the 70s by the afternoon. This evening looks milder, with 7PM temperatures still in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures slowly fall into the upper 50s by 9PM, with low 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the mid to upper 40s under a clear sky.

Monday looks like another fine day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures trend a few degrees warmer, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s, while the sky remains sunny. Monday night lows only fall into the low 50s. Tuesday features a mostly sunny sky with highs near 80°. Clouds increase Wednesday, and there could be some isolated showers in the mix by the afternoon. However, our rain chances remain low through Wednesday.

The chance for rain looks higher Thursday and Friday as the remnants of a plains/mid-south/lower Mississippi River Valley storm system slides our way. At this time, the severe weather potential looks low Thursday. However, the storm prediction center does include the mid-south in a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday. It appears the storm system will be in an overall weakening mode as it moves our direction. The front itself could stall across Alabama through the end of this week. That means at least scattered showers linger through Friday.

Although the return of rain stunts our warming trend, temperatures still warm to either side of 80° Thursday and Friday. Since the front looks unlikely to push through our area cleanly, temperatures may still be quite warm next weekend, with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Depending on which model you look at, next weekend could feature showers Saturday or remain completely dry Saturday and Sunday. Time will tell. However, models hint that our forecast trends drier early next week.